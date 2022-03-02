Welcome financial boost for Via Wings

The Community Foundation has announced the allocation of £6.8m in funding through the Mental Health Support Fund, which was established by Minister Robin Swann last autumn to support a range of charitable and community organisations providing mental health services.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 12:14 pm
A team from Via WIngs who helfd a charity walk last year

One of the groups to receive funding is the charity Via Wings, which is based in Dromore.

Gail Redmond BEM, Founder of Via Wings who will receive over £40,000 in funding said; “Via Wings is beyond delighted to have been awarded these monies to help us run a mental health programme, which is very much at the forefront of all that we do. We truly believe that everyone suffers from mental health at some point in their lives, this funding will help us provide an opportunity to learn tools to live by each day.”

Lisburn YMCA was also awarded £99,220.

Welcoming the grant payments the Minister said: “As a society, the past two years has presented all of us with very serious challenges and there is evidence of a longer term increased mental health need associated with the pandemic.

“The very worthwhile projects receiving this funding are delivering vital person-centred care and support at a time when help is desperately needed.”

