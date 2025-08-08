Vaginal dryness can happen at any age 🚨

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new survey by Replens has found that millennials are more prepared for the menopause.

However, only 29% of those who responded said they were comfortable talking about vaginal dryness.

Vaginal dryness is associated with menopause, but can happen at any age.

A new survey by vaginal moisturizer brand Replens has found that millennials are more prepared for the menopause than previous generations.

The results reveal that 76% of women are now knowledgeable about menopause, with over half (53%) believing that younger generations are better prepared for this life stage than previous ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this growing awareness, the symptom of vaginal dryness remains a sensitive subject, with only 29% of women feeling comfortable discussing it openly.

TV presenter and Replens partner Cherry Healey said: “Menopause is no longer something women should shy away from. As awareness grows, we’re seeing women, especially millennials like myself, feel more empowered and better prepared to manage their symptoms.

“This shift is crucial, as the older members of my generation are now reaching their menopausal years. However, when it comes to vaginal dryness, there’s still some hesitation to speak openly about it.”

Vaginal dryness is often associated with menopause, but it can happen at any age. | Pexels, Thirdman

What are the symptoms of vaginal dryness?

Vaginal dryness is an issue that many women will experience at some point in their lives. Whilst it is normally associated with the menopause, it can happen at any age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS explains that symptoms of vaginal dryness can include:

unusual vaginal discharge, spotting or bleeding

feeling sore or itchy in and around your vagina

feeling pain or discomfort, including during sex

needing to pee more often than usual

recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Why do I have vaginal dryness?

Vaginal dryness can happen at any age; you can experience it if you are going through the menopause, are pregnant, or breastfeeding, take certain medicines such as hormonal contraceptives or antidepressants, have had a hysterectomy, or are undergoing cancer treatments.

You can also have vaginal dryness if you are not aroused during sex, use perfumed soaps, washes, or douches, or have an underlying condition such as diabetes or Sjögren's syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the treatments for vaginal dryness?

Treatments for vaginal dryness can vary depending on the cause. You can use vaginal moisturisers for daily use or lubricants to help with dryness during intimacy. These can be bought from your pharmacy without a prescription.

If you're getting vaginal dryness because of changes in your hormones, make an appointment with your GP to see what treatments are available. This could include creams, gels, patches or medicines to increase your oestrogen levels.

You can find out more about vaginal dryness and the menopause at NHS.UK.