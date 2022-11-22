Sinn Féin MLA for East Derry Caoimhe Archibald has said it is vital that women have their say on the future of Maternity Services in the Northern Trust area.

Speaking following a meeting with the Northern Trust where they set out their proposal for a public consultation on Maternity Services Ms Archibald said: “Maternity services provide vital care to women during what is often one of the most important and most challenging experiences of their lives.

“It is important that the health needs of women in the locality are fully met and they receive care that ensures they get the best health outcomes possible.

“Any public consultation needs to be meaningful by setting out fully and clearly the evidence informing proposed options and engaging directly with the community, patients and staff.

Caoimhe Archibald MLA