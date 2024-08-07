‘You are not alone’ with launch of new cancer support group
The group is supported by Banbridge Group Surgery’s MDT Social Work Team.
It will be run by Social Work Assistant Veronica Kerr and breast cancer survivor Angela Taylor.
The group will launch on Wednesday, August 14 from 10am until 12 noon, and will meet fortnightly in Banbridge Old Town Hall in Scarva Street.
The meetings will alternate between morning and evening sessions, to give as many people as possible the opportunity to attend.
The support group is for patients facing all types of cancer, and family members are also welcome to come along.
Mum-of-three Angela, from Summerhill, was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2021.
Having conquered her own cancer battle, she is now determined to do whatever she can to help others.
“I want to do as much as I can in this field,” she told the Chronicle.
“That’s my happy place, being able to do things to help others and give them a lift.
“I’m very excited about the new support group. It is called ‘You are not alone’.
“We are running it every fortnight. We have dates booked up until December 18 in the Old Town Hall.
“The first day we are doing it from 10am until 12 noon, then two weeks later we are doing it from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
“We will run it in the morning and then the evening, and we will see what the needs are.
“This isn't just for cancer patients, it's for survivors, family members, people who have been affected by cancer and those who have lost loved ones.
“We don't want to leave anyone out, so we are covering all the different cancers.
“Down the line we will have different things like guest speakers, but, first of all, we want to see what people want from the group.”
Reflecting on her own cancer journey, Angela recalled: “The one thing I didn't have was another cancer patient to speak to.
“I had everything else from a medical point of view, but there was no one I could talk to who was going through the same experience.
“There was no cancer in my family, so it was all completely alien to me.
“In the group, people might just want to sit and chat to somebody else on the same journey.
“The nearest cancer support group to us is in Waringstown and I really felt we needed something in Banbridge.
“The Old Town Hall is a great venue and we look forward to welcoming everyone along. It’s completely free of charge and refreshments will be provided.”
For more information about the group, contact Veronica on 07425 630856 or Angela on 07923 071564.
