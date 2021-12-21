Young Banbridge boxer fights for his life

Jamie (18), who is an promising boxer, was airlifted from Lanzarote to Gran Canaria and has undergone two surgeries in the last 48 hours to help relieve the swelling having suffered a blood clot on the brain.

He has now been placed in an induced coma for the next four to six weeks in a bid to help him recover.

This is not the only blow his parents have suffered in recent days, after the loss of their grandson, who was laid to rest this week.

Jamie’s cousin Sara McNally has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money to support the family at this devastating time.

“Our cousin Jamie is currently in a hospital in Spain in an induced coma for 4-6weeks due to swelling on his brain,” she explained.

“Jamie is only 18 years old with his whole life ahead of him.

“He is a keen boxer and a very talented barber.

“Thankfully his mum and dad Mary and Stephen are with him but need your help with the amounting surgery costs.

“Jamie has gone through two surgeries on his brain so far.

“Early on this week his family suffered a devastating loss of their newborn grandchild. Obviously they cannot be at home to support their other son Dominic through this devastating time.

“What this family are going through is unimaginable so please if you can help in raising some well needed funds to cover the cost of their beloved sons medical bills and their accommodation in the coming months it will be so much appreciated by Jamie’s family.

“We are all praying for Jamie and hope he pulls through.”

Over a thousand people have so far donated to support Jamie and his family, raising over £37,000.

Donations have been flooding in, including £800 on behalf of the staff of St Patrick’s College, Banbridge.

Sara is aiming to raise £100,000 for the Banbridgefamily.