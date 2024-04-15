Young diabetes patients get a buzz out of unique pain relieving device

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the support of Charitable Trust Funds, staff have been able to provide children living with diabetes with a Buzzy – a unique pain relieving device which aims to make their daily insulin injections a little easier.

Featuring a child-friendly design, the ‘bee’ has ice-pack wings that decrease sharp pain and gently vibrates to cause a tickle. The combination confuses the body's nerves, and helps to reduce any soreness.

Carolanne Getty, the Trust’s Paediatric Diabetes Specialist Nursing Team Lead, said: “Learning to live with diabetes can be a challenge, especially for our younger patients. We are really pleased to be able to offer the Buzzy as an aid to families, thanks to the generosity of those who support our work through Charitable Trust Funds.

Six-year-old Emily from Greenisland with her Buzzy, which helps her deal with insulin injections

“We have been able to purchase these for the children we care for, and it’s been fantastic to see the positive impact that they have had. Alongside this, we’ve also been able to organise family days out which is a great way for mums, dads, carers and the young people themselves to get together, learn from each other, and share their experiences.

“When your child is diagnosed with a condition like diabetes this type of peer support is invaluable, and we’re very grateful to have benefited from Charitable Trust Funds.”

Six-year-old Emily from Greenisland was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes last year. She has to have an insulin injection between four – five times every day, along with regular glucose monitoring through a sensor on her arm. She recently received a Buzzy device, and it has proven to be a great hit.

“It’s cute and it tickles”, she said. “My doll Esme likes it too.”

Mum Martyna added: “Since Emily’s diagnosis we have received fantastic support from the Northern Trust, including the provision of the Buzzy device. I am so pleased that it helps Emily – she is so brave.”

Across the Northern Trust, Charitable Trust Funds are used to deliver a wide range of activities, resources and equipment to enhance the experiences of patients, residents and clients which otherwise would not be possible.

Donations come from individuals, community groups, families, service users, sports clubs, schools and businesses, varying from £10 to thousands of pounds.

If you would like to make a donation to the Northern Trust’s Charitable Trust Funds please email [email protected] or ring 028 2563 5333.