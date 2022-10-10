11 things you probably didn’t know about the history of Belfast city centre

1. The Hidden River Beneath Belfast’s City Centre

Just 60 centimetres beneath the surface of Belfast city centre, the River Farset has flowed for over 170 years. In fact, despite being largely forgotten, the Farset may just be the very reason for Belfast’s existence - it has been claimed that Belfast was founded at the very spot where the Farset flowed into the more famous (and visible) Lagan. By the end of the 19th century, the Farset had made Belfast into the world’s largest linen manufacturer, with over 50,000 people working in the mills alongside it. However, the overwhelming stench from the river, where rubbish was freely discarded, caused much public protest, leading to the river being sealed in 1848. While the river itself is now invisible, a piece of the history can still be seen in the form of the Albert Memorial Clock which leans at a slant of 1.25 metres because it was built on marshy, reclaimed land.

Photo: Contributed