11 things you probably didn’t know about the history of Belfast city centre

From historical tales to bizarre facts, there is far more than meets the eye when it comes to the heritage of one of Europe’s most loved cities.
There isn’t a section of Belfast that doesn’t come with a backstory, making it an incredibly intriguing hotspot for history.
Including modern-day marvels and centuries-old facts, this definitive list of the capital’s most unusual facts is sure to show you a different side to the place you think you know.
Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton
1. The Hidden River Beneath Belfast’s City Centre
Just 60 centimetres beneath the surface of Belfast city centre, the River Farset has flowed for over 170 years. In fact, despite being largely forgotten, the Farset may just be the very reason for Belfast’s existence - it has been claimed that Belfast was founded at the very spot where the Farset flowed into the more famous (and visible) Lagan. By the end of the 19th century, the Farset had made Belfast into the world’s largest linen manufacturer, with over 50,000 people working in the mills alongside it. However, the overwhelming stench from the river, where rubbish was freely discarded, caused much public protest, leading to the river being sealed in 1848. While the river itself is now invisible, a piece of the history can still be seen in the form of the Albert Memorial Clock which leans at a slant of 1.25 metres because it was built on marshy, reclaimed land.
Photo: Contributed
2. Belfast City Hall Directly Inspired One In South Africa
Despite being opened in 1910, four years after Belfast’s City Hall was implemented as the capital’s centre attraction, the City Hall of the South African city of Durban was created. Designed by Stanley G. Hudson, many believe the structure in South Africa was directly influenced by the City Hall in Donegall Square. Over 100 years later, there is still no answer on if the references to the original building were intentional or otherwise, so it’s best to infer for yourself.
Photo: Contributed
3. The Other Grand Central Hotel
Long before Bedford Street’s Windsor House was reimagined as arguably Belfast’s signature hotel, the original Grand Central Hotel opened on Royal Avenue in 1893, and boasted 200 bedrooms.
It played host to many high-profile guests, including Winston Churchill, Al Jolson, Billy Graham, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Downpatrick architect John Robb had originally planned a massive railway terminus on the site based on New York’s famous Grand Central Terminal, but reluctant city councillors had refused to back him. Unfortunately, the hotel shut its doors in 1969 and, after serving as an army facility, was demolished in the late 1980s to make way for the CastleCourt shopping centre. In its successor, however, the building lives on.
Photo: Contributed
4. Bank Buildings Before Primark
The Bank Buildings for Primark were unfortunately victim to the fire that tore through the building in August 2018, but the history of the site actually stretches back 225 years. The original building was constructed in 1787 by Waddell Cunningham. Merely two years later, the building became a private residence for the bishop of Down & Connor. In 1825, the building housed the Northern Banking Company, until it was reconstructed in 1855 for the warehouse traders Hawkins, Robertson & Co. The actual building we see today was only erected in 1900 - and only became a department store in the 1930s, with Primark taking it over in 1979 from House of Fraser. Following the fire, it is currently being reinstated, with the doors expected to open once again later this year.
Photo: Contributed