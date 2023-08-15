Register
Brian McQuillan, Stuart McFall, Dan Campbell, Timmy Livingstone and Gareth Lunn open up their A-Level results at Ulidia Integrated College in 2013. INCT 34-416-RM Photo: Ronnie MooreBrian McQuillan, Stuart McFall, Dan Campbell, Timmy Livingstone and Gareth Lunn open up their A-Level results at Ulidia Integrated College in 2013. INCT 34-416-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore
Brian McQuillan, Stuart McFall, Dan Campbell, Timmy Livingstone and Gareth Lunn open up their A-Level results at Ulidia Integrated College in 2013. INCT 34-416-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore

15 memory-jogging photos of Carrickfergus pupils receiving A-Level results: 2012-2018

With the exam results on the horizon, here’s a selection of A Level celebrations from Carrickfergus schools between 2012 and 2018.
By Helena McManus
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST

A delve into the Carrick Times archive produced photos of young people enjoying success at Carrickfergus Grammar School, Ulidia Integrated College. Carrickfergus College, and Downshire School – can you spot anyone you know?

All smiles at Ulidia College on A Level results day in 2016 are Anna Maguire, Phoebe Cochrane, Jessica Martin and Victoria McKendrick. INCT 34-213-AM

1. Results Day

All smiles at Ulidia College on A Level results day in 2016 are Anna Maguire, Phoebe Cochrane, Jessica Martin and Victoria McKendrick. INCT 34-213-AM Photo: Alistair Mawhinney

Olivia Davison, Hannah Powers, Lucy Rodgers and Jenna McCartney with their A Level results at Downshire School in 2016. INCT 34-203-AM

2. Results Day

Olivia Davison, Hannah Powers, Lucy Rodgers and Jenna McCartney with their A Level results at Downshire School in 2016. INCT 34-203-AM Photo: Alistair Mawhinney

Ulidia Integrated College student Katie McNally celebrates some sterling results in her A Levels in 2015. Also pictured is mum, Sandra. INCT 33-216-AM

3. Results Day

Ulidia Integrated College student Katie McNally celebrates some sterling results in her A Levels in 2015. Also pictured is mum, Sandra. INCT 33-216-AM Photo: Alistair Mawhinney

Rebekah Galway, Hannah McKay, Daryl McCombe and Rebecca McIlwaine all smiles at Carrickfergus Grammar after hearing their A Level results in 2018. INCT 22-202-AM

4. Results Day

Rebekah Galway, Hannah McKay, Daryl McCombe and Rebecca McIlwaine all smiles at Carrickfergus Grammar after hearing their A Level results in 2018. INCT 22-202-AM Photo: Alistair Mawhinney

