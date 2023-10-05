Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
BRAVE - adjective meaning quite good, quite decent, quite considerable. "There's a brave few folk down on that beach at Ballycastle today"BRAVE - adjective meaning quite good, quite decent, quite considerable. "There's a brave few folk down on that beach at Ballycastle today"
BRAVE - adjective meaning quite good, quite decent, quite considerable. "There's a brave few folk down on that beach at Ballycastle today"

16 stand out words and phrases you're bound to know if you are from the Causeway Coast or the Glens

The world famous Causeway Coast and Glens of Antrim are areas full of interesting history and character – as well as some of our most unique phrases.
By Una Culkin and Helena McManus
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST

The area has plenty of unique words and phrases familiar to folk the length and breadth of the spectacular north coast from Greysteel to the Glens of Antrim.

Language is constantly evolving through the years but we’ve picked 16 ‘wheeker’ (remember that one?) words and phrases that we can call our own.

How many do you use?

SLEEKIT - adjective meaning sly or cunning. "That's boy there's as sleekit as a fox'

1. SLEEKIT

SLEEKIT - adjective meaning sly or cunning. "That's boy there's as sleekit as a fox' Photo: Pixabay

FOUNDERED - adjective meaning 'feeling very cold'. "I took a dander round the Diamond there and I'm foundered now"

2. FOUNDERED

FOUNDERED - adjective meaning 'feeling very cold'. "I took a dander round the Diamond there and I'm foundered now" Photo: Google maps

WHEEN - noun meaning a quantity, a number. "Gie us a wheen o' them sweeties". Often combined with 'brave' for added effect. "There was a brave wheen o' folk down at that concert in Limavady"

3. WHEEN

WHEEN - noun meaning a quantity, a number. "Gie us a wheen o' them sweeties". Often combined with 'brave' for added effect. "There was a brave wheen o' folk down at that concert in Limavady" Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

HOUL YER WHISHT - an instruction advising another to stop talking. "Houl yer whisht, I can't hear myself think". Can also have the connotation of informing another person that you know exactly what they are talking about and that you agree. "The price of petrol is going through the roof? Ach houl yer whisht!"

4. HOUL YER WHISHT

HOUL YER WHISHT - an instruction advising another to stop talking. "Houl yer whisht, I can't hear myself think". Can also have the connotation of informing another person that you know exactly what they are talking about and that you agree. "The price of petrol is going through the roof? Ach houl yer whisht!" Photo: PIxabay

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Causeway CoastAntrim