4 . HOUL YER WHISHT

HOUL YER WHISHT - an instruction advising another to stop talking. "Houl yer whisht, I can't hear myself think". Can also have the connotation of informing another person that you know exactly what they are talking about and that you agree. "The price of petrol is going through the roof? Ach houl yer whisht!" Photo: PIxabay