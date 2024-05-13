19 great pictures from the Inner Wheel Clubs of Larne and Carrickfergus through the years

Members of Carrickfergus and Larne Inner Wheel Clubs recently attended a ‘Thank You’ event hosted by Patricia Perry, the High Sheriff for County Antrim.

Around 30 members representing the four Inner Wheel Clubs in County Antrim were in attendance.

There are active clubs in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Carrickfergus and Larne - more than in any other county in Ireland.

The High Sheriff explained that the reason for holding the event was to express appreciation for all that is achieved through an enormous range of local community initiatives – ordinary women doing extraordinary things through working together and supporting their fellow citizens.

With one of the roles of the High Sheriff nowadays to support and encourage volunteering within their county, Patricia explained that she thought it appropriate to recognise the contribution made by Inner Wheel Clubs to their local communities.

Patricia has been an active Inner Wheel member herself for over 15 years and was all Ireland District Chair a few years ago.

With around 100,000 members in over 100 countries, Inner Wheel is the largest women’s service organisation in the world. This year marks the centenary of the organisation, with the local groups taking the opportunity to mark the special milestone with a celebration cake.

Special guest at the event was Mayor Gerardine Mulvenna, who congratulated members for all that they do in terms of support of charities at home and abroad.

The High Sheriff made a small presentation to the Mayor in support of her chosen charities for her year in office. She then invited the Mayor to cut the special anniversary cake recognising one hundred years of service.

