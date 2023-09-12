Register
Tyrese Pattison, Ollie McClean, Riley Bristow and Jake Hegarty enjoying playing with the cars on their first day at Sunnylands Primary School in 2014. INCT 36-134-GR Photo: Graham Ross

21 adorable photos of Carrickfergus children starting primary school from 2011-2014

Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families, and over the years the Carrick Times photographers have captured those precious memories.
By Helena McManus
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 17:38 BST

We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils in their first few weeks at various schools in the Carrickfergus area between 2011-2014. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.

Checking out the play house at Silverstream Primary School in 2011 were Primary One pupils Emma-Louise, Lola, Katie-Leigh and Chantal. INCT 37-004-tc

1. Starting school

Checking out the play house at Silverstream Primary School in 2011 were Primary One pupils Emma-Louise, Lola, Katie-Leigh and Chantal. INCT 37-004-tc Photo: Tim Cully

Caiden and Sasha starting school life at Acorn Integrated Primary in 2012. INCT 36-428-RM

2. Starting school

Caiden and Sasha starting school life at Acorn Integrated Primary in 2012. INCT 36-428-RM Photo: RM Studios

Amylee Foster, all smiles on her first day at Central Primary School in 2014. INCT 36-104-GR

3. Starting school

Amylee Foster, all smiles on her first day at Central Primary School in 2014. INCT 36-104-GR Photo: Graham Ross

Kendra Allen and Anamika U Nair painting on their first day at Sunnylands Primary School in 2014. INCT 36-135-GR

4. Starting school

Kendra Allen and Anamika U Nair painting on their first day at Sunnylands Primary School in 2014. INCT 36-135-GR Photo: Graham Ross

