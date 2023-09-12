21 adorable photos of Carrickfergus children starting primary school from 2011-2014
Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families, and over the years the Carrick Times photographers have captured those precious memories.
By Helena McManus
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 17:38 BST
We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils in their first few weeks at various schools in the Carrickfergus area between 2011-2014. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.
1 / 5