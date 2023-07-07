Register
27 photos: Coleraine Battle of the Somme commemoration parade

The anniversary of the Battle of the Somme was commemorated in Coleraine with a parade of bands and brethren.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

The parade travelled from Killowen Orange Hall, and along Shuttle Hill, Killowen Street, Pates Lane, Somerset Drive, Drumard Drive, Rope Walk, Kylemore Road, Hazelbank Road, Pates Lane, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Church Street, to the War Memorial at The Diamond.

Enjoying the Coleraine Battle of the Somme parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia

1. Parade

Enjoying the Coleraine Battle of the Somme parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: ma

Some of those who took part in the Coleraine Battle of the Somme parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia

2. Parades

Some of those who took part in the Coleraine Battle of the Somme parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: sm

Some of those who took part in the Coleraine Battle of the Somme parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia

3. Parades

Some of those who took part in the Coleraine Battle of the Somme parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: sm

Some of those who took part in the Coleraine Battle of the Somme parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia

4. Education

Some of those who took part in the Coleraine Battle of the Somme parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: sm

