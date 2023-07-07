27 photos: Coleraine Battle of the Somme commemoration parade
The anniversary of the Battle of the Somme was commemorated in Coleraine with a parade of bands and brethren.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST
The parade travelled from Killowen Orange Hall, and along Shuttle Hill, Killowen Street, Pates Lane, Somerset Drive, Drumard Drive, Rope Walk, Kylemore Road, Hazelbank Road, Pates Lane, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Church Street, to the War Memorial at The Diamond.
