39 fantastic photos from Whitehead Victorian Street Fair, 2011-2017
A staple of Mid and East Antrim’s festive events calendar, Whitehead Victorian Street Fair has been running since 2008.
By Helena McManus
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:49 GMT
Celebrating the heritage of the town, the popular event is organised by Whitehead Community Association.
Through the years the fair has featured a host of entertainment from stilt walkers to fire performances, with visitors enjoying delectable food and drink stalls, arts and crafts, live music, fairground rides, talks, and storytelling.
The fair traditionally culminates with the Christmas tree lights switch-on and a fireworks display at the promenade.
We’ve taken a delve into the archives to unearth these fantastic photographs of Whitehead Victorian Street Fair between 2011 and 2017 – can you spot anyone you know?
1 / 10