A staple of Mid and East Antrim’s festive events calendar, Whitehead Victorian Street Fair has been running since 2008.

Celebrating the heritage of the town, the popular event is organised by Whitehead Community Association.

Through the years the fair has featured a host of entertainment from stilt walkers to fire performances, with visitors enjoying delectable food and drink stalls, arts and crafts, live music, fairground rides, talks, and storytelling.

The fair traditionally culminates with the Christmas tree lights switch-on and a fireworks display at the promenade.

We’ve taken a delve into the archives to unearth these fantastic photographs of Whitehead Victorian Street Fair between 2011 and 2017 – can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Victorian Street Fair Ruth Annear with triplets Fionntan, Meabh and Aodhin along with Lucas and James pictured at the 2017 Victorian Street Fair in Whitehead. Photo: Phillip Byrne

2 . Victorian Street Fair The great Mephisto with his Penny Farthing and Margaret Gordon in period costume draw the attention of a passer-by during the fair in 2012. Photo: Ronnie Moore

3 . Victorian Street Fair Belle, Chris, Lindsay and Addison McClenaghan from Whitehead at the Christmas switch-on in 2013. Photo: RM Studios

4 . Victorian Street Fair Zack, Keith and Katie Wilson pictured at the 2012 Victorian Street Fair in Whitehead. Photo: RM Studios