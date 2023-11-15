Register
Jason Tweedie pictured with staff members at the 2013 Victorian Street Fair in Whitehead. Photo: RM StudiosJason Tweedie pictured with staff members at the 2013 Victorian Street Fair in Whitehead. Photo: RM Studios
39 fantastic photos from Whitehead Victorian Street Fair, 2011-2017

A staple of Mid and East Antrim’s festive events calendar, Whitehead Victorian Street Fair has been running since 2008.
By Helena McManus
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:49 GMT

Celebrating the heritage of the town, the popular event is organised by Whitehead Community Association.

Through the years the fair has featured a host of entertainment from stilt walkers to fire performances, with visitors enjoying delectable food and drink stalls, arts and crafts, live music, fairground rides, talks, and storytelling.

The fair traditionally culminates with the Christmas tree lights switch-on and a fireworks display at the promenade.

We’ve taken a delve into the archives to unearth these fantastic photographs of Whitehead Victorian Street Fair between 2011 and 2017 – can you spot anyone you know?

Ruth Annear with triplets Fionntan, Meabh and Aodhin along with Lucas and James pictured at the 2017 Victorian Street Fair in Whitehead.

Ruth Annear with triplets Fionntan, Meabh and Aodhin along with Lucas and James pictured at the 2017 Victorian Street Fair in Whitehead. Photo: Phillip Byrne

The great Mephisto with his Penny Farthing and Margaret Gordon in period costume draw the attention of a passer-by during the fair in 2012.

The great Mephisto with his Penny Farthing and Margaret Gordon in period costume draw the attention of a passer-by during the fair in 2012. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Belle, Chris, Lindsay and Addison McClenaghan from Whitehead at the Christmas switch-on in 2013.

Belle, Chris, Lindsay and Addison McClenaghan from Whitehead at the Christmas switch-on in 2013. Photo: RM Studios

Zack, Keith and Katie Wilson pictured at the 2012 Victorian Street Fair in Whitehead.

Zack, Keith and Katie Wilson pictured at the 2012 Victorian Street Fair in Whitehead. Photo: RM Studios

