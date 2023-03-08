Register
Ballycastle & District Horse Ploughing Society to hold annual match

Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society will hold their annual ploughing match on Friday, March 17, this year.

By Una Culkin
54 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 3:01pm

The field is on the Cushendall Road approximately 1.25 miles from Ballycastle near the junction with Careymill Road. Off-road parking will be available as will in-field catering.

Entries will be taken on the day and all classes are welcome, including single horse class.

A spokesperson for the Society said: “This is the only all horse ploughing match left in Ireland with its origins as far back as the early 1840s. At that time the matches were run by farming societies along with agricultural shows etc.

Clair Lynn launching the ploughing match
"The society in its present form was founded in 1902 and, apart from a break during WW1, has run ploughing matches continuously up to the present day. Our aim is to keep the old skills alive and pass them on to the next generation."

For further information call Gerard Cassley, Chairman, 07801015367 or Sean McAllister, Secretary, 07731567956.

Claire Lynn, Hugh McCaughan and Gerald Cassley preparing for the annual match
