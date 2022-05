The parade will take place in Mosside on Wednesday, June 22, beginning at 7.30pm.

All brethren and bands in the North Antrim Combine are invited to join the parade.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bands and brethren are asked to assemble at 7.30pm at Mosside Orange Hall, the parade will move off at 7.45pm.