Ballycastle Tractor Ploughing Society to hold annual New Year's Day match
Ballycastle and District Tractor Ploughing Society will be holding their Annual Ploughing match on New Year’s Day.
Held on lands kindly granted by Gerard Mcilroy and John Todd, adjacent to 2 Magheramore Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6HL, the event begins at10.30am. Classes include 12" Open World style, 12" Confined World Style, World Style Reversible, Vintage Senior, Vintage Novice and Classic. All vintage competitors must plough to European Vintage rules.
Entries should be submitted to Adrian Jamison 07702272645 or David Jamison 07518786244. Closing date for entries is December 23.