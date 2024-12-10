Following on from the recent exhibition to mark the centenary of Limavady & District War Memorial Roll of Honour boards, Council’s Museum Services have produced an accompanying booklet.

The boards which are displayed at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, were unveiled by Major Henry H F McDonald Tyler in October 1924.

The popular exhibition led to several local families coming forward with information about relatives who had served in the Great War.

Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services worked closely with World War One historian, Alistair Harper, and members of Binevenagh Historical Society to curate the exhibition and produce the accompanying booklet.

Robert Peacock, who had previously been given Private Joseph Warke’s British War Medal during his research on the Warke family, presenting the medal to Robert Warke, a representative of the family. CREDIT CCGBC

The free booklet relates the history of the Memorial Boards and profiles 16 local men who served during World War One; it also tells the story of six women from the district and highlights their contribution to the war effort.

The launch of the booklet has also led to the return of a World War One medal to a Ballykelly family.

Private Joseph Warke, 10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers (Derry Volunteers), was killed in action on Saturday 1st July 1916. Many years later, Joseph Warke’s British War Medal came into the possession of Robert Guthrie, a local history enthusiast and member of Binevenagh Historical Society. Joseph’s medal was returned to his relative, Robert Warke, at the launch event.

The Centenary of Limavady & District War Memorial Roll of Honour booklet is available, free of charge, from RVACC and Museum Services Offices, Ballymoney Town Hall.

Further information about the project can be found on the Northern Ireland Community Archive https://niarchive.org.