Brand new exhibition in Ballymoney uncovers the Uncharted Histories of the Causeway Coast

Fishermen, folklore and local figures through the years! All this and more is currently on display at Ballymoney Museum, as part of the Uncharted Histories of the Causeway Coast exhibition.
By Una Culkin
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST
Fishermen at Dunseverick, featured within the Exhibition and submitted by Jim Wilkinson. Credit Jim WilkinsonFishermen at Dunseverick, featured within the Exhibition and submitted by Jim Wilkinson. Credit Jim Wilkinson
Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) and Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services celebrated the launch of this exciting new museum display which explores the lesser known histories of the iconic Causeway Coast - from the Donkey Derby of Lisnagunogue to the Victorian tour guides of The Aird!

Local residents and heritage groups kindly shared objects, photographs and film to help shine a light on the rich and varied heritage of this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The launch event was well attended by members of the public and contributors, who enjoyed exploring the exhibition and a woodturning demonstration by Scenic Woodcraft.

Cllr Mervyn Storey, who attended the event, said: "Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is pleased to support the Uncharted Histories project and values the partnership between Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and Council’s Museum Services to deliver this exhibition and additional resources.

The Uncharted Histories of the Causeway Coast Exhibition launch.The Uncharted Histories of the Causeway Coast Exhibition launch.
"We extend sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed information, photos and objects for this display. Your generosity is appreciated by all involved.”

The Uncharted Histories of the Causeway Coast will be open at Ballymoney Museum until Saturday, December 2 and a programme of free events will be delivered at the Museum to accompany the

exhibition. For more information on the project or free events, visit the ‘Uncharted Histories of the Causeway Coast’ Facebook page or email [email protected].

