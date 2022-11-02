The Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub project will restore and extend the derelict Grade B1 listed Georgian building, located in the middle of the village, into a three-floor creative hub.

The hub will be open to the local community of Bushmills to use, as well as communities throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough area and beyond.

Martin and Hamilton Construction will be responsible for the restoration of the heritage building, ensuring original features are retained and restored, as well as delivering the new-build extension works, incorporating a café, retail, meeting rooms, and exhibition, studio and community space.

Enterprise Causeway has appointed Martin and Hamilton Construction to deliver the renovation and redevelopment works for The Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub in Bushmills. Pictured are (l-r): David Hamilton, Managing Director, Martin and Hamilton Construction; Dr Andrew Molloy, Project Architect, Hamilton Architects; and Jayne Taggart, CEO Enterprise Causeway

David Hamilton, Managing Director of Martin and Hamilton Construction stated: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the building contractor on this significant project and very much look forward to working with the project management and design team on transforming this historical building into a modern and purposeful creative hub that can be enjoyed by so many.”

Jayne Taggart, Chief Executive of Enterprise Causeway said: “This is another exciting step in this project’s development, as we inch closer to bringing this much-needed facility to Bushmills. Over the course of the next few months, and into 2023, locals and visitors will really get to see it taking shape, both structurally and sustainably, as the creative hub it was intended to be.

Advertisement

“In conjunction with the build, and to ensure that when finalised it’s used by all, we will be running a number of stakeholder engagement forums over the next year, covering areas such as heritage, arts and community space.

“Our first meeting will be taking place on Tuesday, November 8, in the Bushmills Inn. Full details, including how to register, are available on our website www.enterprisecauseway.co.uk/the-courthouse/