Building contractor appointed on Bushmills Courthouse project
Enterprise Causeway has appointed Martin and Hamilton Construction to carry out work on The Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub in Bushmills, with work anticipated to start this month.
The Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub project will restore and extend the derelict Grade B1 listed Georgian building, located in the middle of the village, into a three-floor creative hub.
The hub will be open to the local community of Bushmills to use, as well as communities throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough area and beyond.
Martin and Hamilton Construction will be responsible for the restoration of the heritage building, ensuring original features are retained and restored, as well as delivering the new-build extension works, incorporating a café, retail, meeting rooms, and exhibition, studio and community space.
David Hamilton, Managing Director of Martin and Hamilton Construction stated: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the building contractor on this significant project and very much look forward to working with the project management and design team on transforming this historical building into a modern and purposeful creative hub that can be enjoyed by so many.”
Jayne Taggart, Chief Executive of Enterprise Causeway said: “This is another exciting step in this project’s development, as we inch closer to bringing this much-needed facility to Bushmills. Over the course of the next few months, and into 2023, locals and visitors will really get to see it taking shape, both structurally and sustainably, as the creative hub it was intended to be.
“In conjunction with the build, and to ensure that when finalised it’s used by all, we will be running a number of stakeholder engagement forums over the next year, covering areas such as heritage, arts and community space.
“Our first meeting will be taking place on Tuesday, November 8, in the Bushmills Inn. Full details, including how to register, are available on our website www.enterprisecauseway.co.uk/the-courthouse/
Also welcoming the appointment was Project Architect, Andrew Molloy, from Hamilton Architects, who stated: “We look forward to working with the Martin and Hamilton Construction team to tackle the challenges of renovating, conserving and extending this iconic historic building in the heart of Bushmills. It promises to be a rewarding phase for the design team, who have been working towards realising this project for the past two years.”