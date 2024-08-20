Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Antrim residents are being urged to back proposals to restore an important part of Carrick’s maritime history – the tall ship ‘Result’.

The vessel is the sole survivor of the 38 ships designed and built by Paul Rodgers in Carrickfergus’s forgotten Victorian shipyard between 1845 and 1893.

The 31-metre schooner was employed in transporting a wide variety of cargoes to a range of different British, Irish and Continental ports during her long career at sea.

Result’s service included being requisitioned by the Royal Navy during the First World War and actively deployed as a Q-ship.

Painting by Maurice Taggart showing the schooner 'Result' moored at Carrickfergus.

In 1970, Result was acquired by the Ulster Transport Museum at Cultra, where she is currently on open-air display.

And now, the possibility of restoring the historic vessel – and bringing it back to Carrick - is being explored by a new not-for-profit company, Result Carrickfergus Limited.

A statement from the company read: “We, the Directors of Result Carrickfergus Limited formed the company as we are proud of our town’s rich maritime heritage, and we believe that our aims are fundamentally the last opportunity for the people of Carrickfergus to pay homage to our strong naval roots. We have started discussions with the Result’s current owners, National Museums NI, about our intentions.

“With the ‘Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project’ our objectives are also strongly linked to our town’s beliefs and values that are underpinned by its motto ‘Gloria Prisca Novatur’, which translates to ‘Glory In The Old Made New’.”

The company outlined its intention to “fundraise for Result’s sensitive restoration and relocation to Carrickfergus as a history attraction, education hub and event venue for both visitors and the local community”, adding: “This bold Static-Adaptive-Reuse approach we plan to adopt will be self-funding in the future and help contribute to our town’s attractiveness and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Result’s significance to Carrickfergus is also commemorated at the Marine Gardens playpark in the town, where a play-ship replica of the vessel remains the centrepiece of the outdoor space.

The vessel was also the subject of a talk by Christopher Kenny at the pop-up ‘Heritage Hub’ in the town in May 2024.