Can you help with search for relatives?

Dennis Ingram is looking for living relatives of the following people who came from Glenleslie, Drumfin, Ballymena.

William John Stewart born 1827 in Glenleslie died 17-04-1909 in Glenleslie married Margaret McAlister. William John is believed to be buried at Clough Cemetery. James Stewart born 1835 in Glenleslie died 09-09-1911 in Drumfin married Maria McFetridge. Both are buried at Kirkinriola Cemetery

Alexander Stewart born 1838 in Glenleslie died 05-08-1906 married Isabella McFetridge. Buried at Clough Cemetery. They also had a sister, Jean Closh Stewart born 1833. Isabella Stewart born 1844 in Glenleslie died 1871 in USA, married David Cupples.

Can you help trace members of the Stewart family?