Carrick hosts regional RAF Association celebration of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Mrs Stewart said that she was delighted to represent both her Majesty and the County Antrim Lord Lieutenant, Colonel David McCorkell StJ. She payed tribute to the many RAF Association Welfare Officers across the country for their sterling efforts in supporting the vulnerable, and likewise those who raise welfare monies during Wings Appeal throughout the towns of Northern Ireland that enables that support.

She also congratulated the Carrickfergus Branch for its retention of the trophies for the largest collections across the whole of the UK during the pandemic with £20,000 raised in 2020 and £25,000 achieved in 2021.

Wing Commander Noel Williams, Branch and Regional Chairman, said that representatives who had travelled from all across Northern Ireland, and as far away as Enniskillen, to attend the event, had a splendid time and remained behind to enjoy musical entertainment.