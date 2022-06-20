Loading...

Carrick hosts regional RAF Association celebration of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The RAF Association Carrickfergus Branch hosted the RAF Association’s Northern Ireland regional celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Carrickfergus Golf Club on Thursday, June 9 with Deputy Lieutenant Jackie Stewart MBE DL in attendance.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:00 pm

Mrs Stewart said that she was delighted to represent both her Majesty and the County Antrim Lord Lieutenant, Colonel David McCorkell StJ. She payed tribute to the many RAF Association Welfare Officers across the country for their sterling efforts in supporting the vulnerable, and likewise those who raise welfare monies during Wings Appeal throughout the towns of Northern Ireland that enables that support.

She also congratulated the Carrickfergus Branch for its retention of the trophies for the largest collections across the whole of the UK during the pandemic with £20,000 raised in 2020 and £25,000 achieved in 2021.

Wing Commander Noel Williams, Branch and Regional Chairman, said that representatives who had travelled from all across Northern Ireland, and as far away as Enniskillen, to attend the event, had a splendid time and remained behind to enjoy musical entertainment.

Sqn Ldr Jim Creighton (Vice Chair Carrickfergus Branch), Deputy Lord Lieutenat Jackie Stewart MBE DL, Wg Cdr Noel Williams (Chair N Ireland Region and Carrick Branch).
