Causeway Craft Trail launched

The new Causeway Craft Trail is a fascinating immersive tourism experience that allows visitors to take in some of the hidden gems of the Causeway Coastal Route by visiting artists and craftspeople in the places that inspire them and observing them at work.

The visitor experience has been funded by Tourism NI and as part of the launch participants will have the opportunity to ‘meet the makers’ at a series of planned open workshop events.

The Craft Trail begins in the north-west of the region, steering visitors from studios nestled in the rural farmscapes of Aghadowey to the endless beaches of Downhill, via workshops with views out to the Isle of Jura and up close to world-famous attractions such as Giant’s Causeway and the idyllic Ballintoy Harbour.

Pictured at The Blackheath Pottery for the launch of the new Causeway Craft Trail are Kerrie McGonigle (Destination Manager), Babs Belshaw, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes and Karen Smyth (Acting Cultural Services Development Officer)

Launching the new Causeway Craft Trail, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The Causeway Craft Trail offers a tremendous platform for local artists and craftspeople to create a meaningful and immersive experience by welcoming visitors into their studio to observe them at work and learn about the history of their craft and business.

“The experience offers visitors a unique way to explore a region that is world-renowned for its magical landscapes, with the added opportunity of meeting the artists and craftspeople and learn how they interpret their inspirational surroundings to create beautiful and authentic piece made and sold onsite.

“The new Causeway Craft Trail has brought together a collective of talented and accomplished artists and craftspeople whose enthusiasm for the region is rivalled only by their sheer brilliance at their profession, and they will undoubtedly deliver an authentic experience that will enhance our tourism offering aimed at attracting visitors to explore the trail.”