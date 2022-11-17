The Causeway Coast & Glens Family History Society will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, November 29.

The Society have been delivering hybrid meetings since the resumption of face-to-face meetings at their host venue and online by Zoom since September.

These have proved very popular both with members at home and overseas and the Society are committed to providing the hybrid model for the remaining 2022-23 season. The next ranch meeting will be held at The Sandel Centre, Knocklynn Road, Coleraine, on Tuesday, November 29at 8pm.

The speaker will be North of Ireland Family History Society Education and Development Officer Martin McDowell presenting on Beginning Genealogy - Methods, Genealogy and DNA.

A date for your diary