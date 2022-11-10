The film explores the history and use of Drontheims, a unique boatbuilding tradition connecting the North Coast of Ireland, the Western Isles of Scotland and Scandinavia. It tells an extraordinary story of a once vital part of our coastal heritage and how it has been saved and re-invigorated by a network of passionate maritime enthusiasts.

Using rare archival photographs and film footage, combined with specially recorded interviews, Sea Bound offers a vivid picture of the people who built, used and enjoy the beautifully constructed, clinker-built Drontheim boats on the Causeway Coast.

The film has been produced thanks to support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and NI Screen, and the generous help of Coleraine Museum and volunteers from the Causeway Coast Maritime Heritage Group, Traditional Yawl and Drontheim Society, and Coast Office, Portballintrae. It has been produced by local filmmaker Slaine Browne

Drondheims

and heritage consultant Gemma Reid.

Seabound will be officially launched by Dònal MacPolin, renowned author of The Drontheim, Forgotten Boats of the North Irish Coast. There will be a discussion and questions after the screening with Dònal MacPolin, Robin Ruddock of the Traditional Yawl and Drontheim Society and Coast Office, and Kate Burns, Chair of the Causeway Coast Maritime

Heritage Group.

The film will be screened this Saturday (November 12) from 7.30pm when there will be a reception in Film Theatre before an introduction at 8pm prior to showing Sea Bound.