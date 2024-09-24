Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The north coast is tuning up for an exciting weekend dedicated to Coleraine musician and folklorist Sam Henry.

The Sam Henry Weekend is an annual festival of music, dance, food and song held in Portrush in commemoration of the Coleraine man.

In 1923 Sam took up the appointment of song editor in the Coleraine newspaper, Northern Constitution. His column opened up an avenue for people to share their songs in Songs of the People a weekly editorial. He managed to collect approximately 690 songs which represented Ireland, Scotland, England and North America.

The organisers of the Sam Henry weekend say that their mission is to bring the best tutors from all over the world to showcase their music.

Lots for music fans to enjoy during the Sam Henry Weekend in Portrush. CREDIT SAM HENRY WEEKEND

The full programme of workshops, concerts and sessions can be found by logging onto www.samhenryweekend.com

Running from Thursday, September 26 – Sunday, September 29, the weekend will culminate in a Big Ceili in Portrush Town Hall at 3pm.