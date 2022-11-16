Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Service is celebrating Leid Week with two fantastic creative writing classes.

Participants will explore the richness of the Ulster Scots language and speech while developing their writing skills through workshops facilitated by acclaimed poet and playwright Anne McMaster.

Open to anyone aged 18+ years, the workshops will take place on Thursday, November 24 from 7pm-9pm at Sheskburn House Recreation Centre in Ballycastle and Saturday, November 26 2pm-4pm in Ballymoney Town Hall.

So, whether you’re trying your hand at creative writing for the first time, returning to something you love, or you’re already an enthusiastic linguist, you’ll find inspiration and a renewed appreciation of local language at these interesting and informative workshops.

Free workshops

Places are free but they must be booked in advance by visiting www.flowerfield.org/workshops or Eventbrite.

This initiative has received financial support from The Executive Office through the District Council Good Relations Programme.