Celebrating Appalachian Trail

The initiative to enhance the trail is part of a co-operation project within the Rural Development Programme 2014 – 2020 and is part funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the European Union.

The Causeway Coast and Glens section begins just south of Glenshane, winding its way towards Dungiven before proceeding through the North Sperrins towards Binevenagh and Castlerock.

It continues east along the Causeway Coast Way to reach Ballycastle where it turns south to follow the Moyle Way taking in Breen Wood, Slieveanorra and Glenariff Forest Park to meet Waterfoot.

Pictured at Gortmore View Point along the stunning Bishop’s Road near Limavady for the official launch of the next phase of the International Appalachian Trail Ulster-Ireland are David Reid – Finance Director – DAERA Rural Affairs, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, and Councillor Dermot Nicholl (LAG Chair)

Commenting on the project, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Causeway Coast and Glens Local Action Group (LAG) in partnership with LAG groups from other council areas have worked together to develop and promote this renowned walking trail.

“Their efforts have resulted in significant improvements including updated information panels and improved facilities which will enhance the experience of our visitors who come here to enjoy our outdoor spaces and breathtaking scenery like we have here at Gortmore.

“I’m very pleased to see this extensive project completed and I have no doubt it will encourage more walkers and outdoor enthusiasts to explore our part of this fantastic trail which enjoys global recognition.”

The Ulster Ireland section of the International Appalachian Trail as a whole is approximately 302miles / 485km in length and runs from west Donegal to Larne passing through six council areas.

Pictured at Gortmore View Point along the stunning Bishop’s Road near Limavady for the official launch of the next phase of the International Appalachian Trail Ulster-Ireland are back row L-R Tommy Collins, Alan Nicholl DAERA, Alderman Mark Fielding, Mairead McCormack, Mark Strong, William King, Kerrie McGonigle, Anthony McGarvey, Councillor Ashleen Schenning, Richard Gillen, and Jayne Woodrow (Outdoor Recreation NI). Front row L-R: David Reid - DAERA, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, and LAG Chairperson Dermot Nicholl

It starts at the spectacular Slieve League cliffs, passes through Glencolmcille, traverses the Bluestack Mountains in County Donegal before crossing into Cou nty Tyrone.

Here it picks up the Ulster Way, taking in the Sperrins, the stunning Causeway Coast and the Glens of Antrim.

LAG Chairperson Dermot Nicholl said: “A huge amount of work has gone into upgrading the route along the IAT Ulster-Ireland trail to become one that visitors from all over the world will enjoy, either as a short scenic walk or as a longer walking experience.