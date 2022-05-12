Centenarian Bertie receives Jubilee gift from Mayor

Bertie Watson was presented with a bespoke glass paperweight to mark the special occasion.

Offering his congratulations, the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Throughout 2022 we’ll be presenting this special gift to all of our residents who reach the age of 100 during HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. I would like to thank William and everyone at Brookmount Nursing Home for their very warm welcome.

“It was a privilege for me to be a part of his birthday celebrations as we recognise our oldest residents in this way.”

Bertie Watson receives his special Platinum Jubilee gift from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, at his residence at Brookmount Nursing Home, Coleraine

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Platinum Jubilee civic gift initiative will run throughout the year. It includes the Borough’s youngest residents with all new-born babies set to receive a special certificate while a teddy bear will be offered to those born on February 6, 2022 (the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession) and for those born throughout the month of June.

The Mayor will also recognise any couple’s celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary during 2022.

If you know someone celebrating a 100th birthday or 70th wedding anniversary before the end of the year you can contact Council now by emailing [email protected]

Parents or carers do not need to contact Council directly to receive a certificate or teddy bear (if eligible). The gifts will be offered during the birth registration process. If anyone has already registered their baby, a Council officer will contact them automatically in due course.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes, (front-left) was privileged to present centenarian Bertie Watson (front-right) with a special Platinum Jubilee gift. Pictured are Bertie’s family (l-r): Colin and Jenny Devine (granddaughter and husband); Lorna and Keith Elliott (daughter and son-in-law); Alan Watson (son); and young Sophie Devine (great-granddaughter)