Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services has opened a new exhibition in Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, marking the centenary of Limavady & District War Memorial Boards.

The exhibition, curated in partnership with members of Binevenagh Historical Society and World War One Historian Alistair Harper, relates the history of the War Memorial Boards and profiles some of the soldiers named on them.

Major Henry H F MacDonald Tyler unveiled the Roll of Honour in October 1924, and on that occasion Mr J D Boyd, JP, “wondered would it not have been more complete if it had included the names of the noble band of women workers who, in various ways, were the sustainers of the men of the district.”

Taking these words on board, the new exhibition tells the story of the war work of several women from the district.

Joanne Honeyford, Community Engagement Officer, Museum Services, with WW1 historian Alistair Harper and members of Binevenagh Historical Society, Hester McCunn, Robert Peacocke, Val Morgan and Robert Guthrie. CREDIT CCGBC

Sarah Calvin, Museum Services Development Manager said: “It is important to share the stories of the men listed on the war memorial boards, through exhibitions like this, so that they can be remembered.

“We would like to thank the local community for sharing their stories and encourage anyone who has information about any of the men on the board to share it with us.”

The exhibition is open until the end of November in the Keenaught Suite and an accompanying booklet will be launched later in the month.

This project has received financial support from The Executive Office through the District Councils Good Relations Programme, as part of the Together Building a United Community strategy.