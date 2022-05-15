Chance to celebrate industrial heritage in Mid and East Antrim

From May 23-29, Council will run a series of special heritage and industrial themed events to mark the occasion.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, William McCaughey said: “Council museums care for a number of local artefacts from our industrial past and we are inviting you to celebrate with us how Mid and East Antrim has been shaped by industry.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our borough has a rich industrial history with the echoes of our industrial past all around us in our rural landscape, and in our towns and villages. From the tales of iron ore miners in the Glens and limestone quarrying at Carnlough and Glenarm to the multi-nationals such as ICI, Courtaulds and Michelin, they are woven into our sense of place and something that should be celebrated.”

Events will include a special Red Hills half-day tourof the iron ore mines around Cargan and Glenravel

Among the events being held will be a special Red Hills half-day tour of the iron ore mines around Cargan and Glenravel will be held on Friday, May 27,from 10am by local historian and mines expert, Kevin O’Hagan. A minibus will leave from and return to Houston’s Mill car park, Broughshane. Prior booking is required, with a cost of £5.00 payable on the day.

Just down the road in Carnlough, ‘Tales Shaped by Industry’ - an interactive story telling for families will take place at The Heritage Hub at Carnlough Town Hall from 11.15am to 12.15pm on Saturday, May 28, for 7–11 year olds. Storyteller Karen Edwards will be telling tales inspired by local industries. This event is being presented with Carnlough Community Association. To book for the events please contact; T: 028 2563 5029 (Mon–Wed) E: [email protected]

Over in Carrick Museum, a salt mines exhibition will run as part of Industrial Heritage Week 2022 while in Larne, a unique presentation of photographs of the Aluminium Works in Larne will be open to all on Saturday, May 21, from 11am – 11.45pm, and again from 1pm – 1.45pm. This is a free event, but people are advised to contact Larne Museum & Arts Centre to book on 028 28 262443

There will also be evocative memories of the days of steam at Whitehead Railway Museum. On Monday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 25, the museum will be launching two online video shorts showing behind in the scenes at their engineering workshops.