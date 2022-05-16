Loading...
A flautist with the Churchill Flute Band. INLS2815-146KM
A flautist with the Churchill Flute Band. INLS2815-146KM

Churchill Flute Band - Ireland’s oldest marching flute band on the march in 59 pictures

The Churchill Flute Band is inarguably the oldest marching fliute band in Ireland and was recently treated to a civic vist to Londonderry’s Guildhall.

By William Allen
Monday, 16th May 2022, 10:30 am

The band marked its 185th year two years ago, but of course Covid got in the way of hosting any public celebration in 2020.

To mark the band’s achievements and longevity, the Sentinel recently published an 8-page supplement. Some readers were unable to get a copy and the band also has a massive appeal to people who now live around the globe, so we thought we’d upload the pictures to our website.

We hope you enjoy them.

1.

Pictured on Saturday were, from left, Holly Bond, Stacey Hamilton, East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band, and Elle Toland, Churchill Flute Band. INLS3313-129KM

Photo Sales

2.

The Churchill Flute Band taking part in the Marching Bands Competition held at Ebrington Square at the Pride of the Orange & Blue Auld Boys. INLS4113-121KM

Photo Sales

3.

The Churchill Flute Band taking part in the parade on Saturday. INLS4910-142KM

Photo Sales

4.

Flautists with the Churchill Flute Band pictured during the parade on Saturday. INLS4910-143KM

Photo Sales
Ireland
Next Page
Page 1 of 15