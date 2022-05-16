Churchill Flute Band - Ireland’s oldest marching flute band on the march in 59 pictures

The band marked its 185th year two years ago, but of course Covid got in the way of hosting any public celebration in 2020.
To mark the band’s achievements and longevity, the Sentinel recently published an 8-page supplement. Some readers were unable to get a copy and the band also has a massive appeal to people who now live around the globe, so we thought we’d upload the pictures to our website.
1.
Pictured on Saturday were, from left, Holly Bond, Stacey Hamilton, East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band, and Elle Toland, Churchill Flute Band. INLS3313-129KM
2.
The Churchill Flute Band taking part in the Marching Bands Competition held at Ebrington Square at the Pride of the Orange & Blue Auld Boys. INLS4113-121KM
3.
The Churchill Flute Band taking part in the parade on Saturday. INLS4910-142KM
4.
Flautists with the Churchill Flute Band pictured during the parade on Saturday. INLS4910-143KM