Coleraine cadet honoured at Hillsborough ceremony

The accomplished 17-year-old Northern Regional College student was formally awarded the honour at a ceremony at Hillsborough Castle.

He will take on a largely ceremonial role, attending Lord Lieutenant Mrs Alison Millar on major civic occasions.

Chris, a member of the Coleraine Army Cadet Force Detachment, will wear a special insignia on his uniform for his year in office.

Chris is pictured at the Hillsborough Castle ceremony, receiving his Award and congratulations from Mrs Alison Millar, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Londonderry

The Award Citation praises Chris as ‘an enthusiastic Cadet who is keen to assume responsibility and gets on exceptionally well, encouraging the younger and newer Cadets .

‘Chris is a particularly effective instructor with outstanding communications skills, an able and articulate ambassador for the Cadet movement.’