‘Community & Crown’ Jubilee exhibition

The official opening was attended by the Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Mrs Alison Millar, Deputy Lieutenant, Lady Karen Girvan and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes.

The Mayor said: “This is a wonderful array of memorabilia and historic royal content for our residents and visitors to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have been fortunate to welcome the Queen to the Causeway Coast and Glens area on five different occasions – creating memories which are treasured by those who were there. I am very pleased to see this exhibition focus on those who were privileged to meet the Queen during her visits. These voices and experiences provide such a special insight as we reflect on her 70 year reign during this Platinum Jubilee year.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured during his visit to the ‘Community and Crown’ Platinum Jubilee exhibition which is now open in Coleraine Town Hall featuring a fascinating collection of informative panels, objects, and photographs

The exhibition takes visitors on an historical journey through Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to Northern Ireland, as well as the momentous time she spent in Dublin in 2011.

Through informative panels, objects, and photographs, the display reflects how the community celebrated the Queen’s Coronation and her visits to the Borough in 1953, 1977, 2007, 2014 and 2016. Visitors can listen to personal recollections at dedicated oral history stations, including memories shared by local residents and recorded as part of a Museum Services project.

Another innovative element is an inter-generational video, funded by the Northern Ireland Museums Council, which sees children from Ballymoney and Eglinton nurseries pose questions to residents of Cramsie Court in Ballymoney about the Queen’s visits through the years.

Bunting made by over 300 primary school pupils will be added to the exhibition while a dedicated play area includes a themed dress-up box and colouring in for younger visitors.

The ‘Community and Crown’ Platinum Jubilee exhibition is now open in Coleraine Town Hall featuring a fascinating collection of informative panels, objects, and photographs

The exhibition is open until August 27. Admission free. Coleraine Town Hall open Tues-Sat, 11am-4pm.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured during his visit to the ‘Community and Crown’ Platinum Jubilee exhibition which is now open in Coleraine Town Hall featuring a fascinating collection of informative panels, objects, and photographs

Museum Services Officer, Rachel Archibald, Museum Services Officer, Jamie Austin, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes and Museum Services Development Manager, Sarah Carson, pictured at the opening of the Platinum Jubilee exhibition

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, pictured at the opening of the Platinum Jubilee exhibition with Leonard Quigg, participant in Museum Services Jubilee oral history project

Museum Services Officer Jamie Austin, Gerry Bond, creator of replica straw Crown Jewels on display in the exhibition, and Museum Services Development Manager Sarah Carson pictured at the opening of the Jubilee exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall

Museum Services Officer Jamie Carson, Museum Services Development Manager Sarah Carson, Deputy Lieutenant, Lady Karen Girvan, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan, Museum Services Officer Rachel Archibald, Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Mrs Alison Millar, Cadet Bombardier Christopher Johnston of the Royal Artillery in Coleraine and Council’s Head of Community and Culture Julie Welsh pictured at the opening of the new exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, Lily O’Neill, Deputy Lieutenant Lady Karen Girvan and Billy O’Neill, participant in Museum Services Jubilee oral history project, pictured at the official opening of the Platinum Jubilee exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall

Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar, Cadet Bombardier Christopher Johnston of the Royal Artillery in Coleraine and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes look at one of the information panels on display as part of the new Platinum Jubilee exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall