Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will pay tribute to those who played a part in the D-Day landings tonight (Thursday, June 6).

Thursday, June 6, 2024, marks 80 years since D-Day, which represented a major turning point in World War II.

Codenamed Operation Overlord, around 4,000 ships and landing craft set down about 132,500 Allied troops on five Normandy beaches, in what remains the largest amphibious invasion in history. The military success of D-Day would ultimately spell the beginning of the end of Nazi occupation in Europe.

Tonight (June 6) a beacon will be lit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D Day on the East Strand in Portrush.

The beacon lighting will take place at Portrush's East Strand. Credit Google Maps

The proceedings will commence with a performance by the Pipes and Drums of 152 North Irish Regiment Royal Logistics Corps at 8.45pm. This will be followed by a short ceremony led by Rev Dr JI Thompson, President of the RBL Group 10, who will read the International Tribute.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council will then join with other local authorities across the UK and northern France in lighting their beacons at 9.15pm. The Portrush beacon will be lit by County Antrim Deputy Lord Lieutenant Stephen Bailie, accompanied by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Army Cadets, Sea Cadets, Air Training Corps, along with members of the Royal British Legion and other veteran organisations, will also be in attendance.