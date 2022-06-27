Derrykeighan LOL 995 hold Somme Memorial in Dervock

Wreaths were laid representing 30 Lodges, bands and community groups, reflecting how those from rural areas who fought are still remembered for their courage and sacrifice 106 years later.

At the formal opening of the War Memorial in Dervock in 1922, a Mrs McCartney revealed that “upwards of 42 men had made the supreme sacrifice and about 200 had served.”

It was also reported by the Larne Times and Weekly Telegraph at the time that Captain Samuel Allen MC had remarked that, taking into account the size of the population and comparing it with other places, there was no doubt that Dervock had played as great a part in this war - maybe greater than other districts in that part of the country - and should be justly proud of that fact.