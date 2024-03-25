Easter Dawn Services: Up to 40 venues set to take part

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people will also get up a little earlier than normal to be the first to praise and worship the risen Lord Jesus as the sun rises at special Easter Dawn Services.

Ahead of Easter Sunday, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has compiled a list of upwards of 40 venues where services will be taking place this year. Organised by local congregations, or gatherings involving Presbyterian churches and others in the local community, they are taking place on beaches and slipways, in forest parks, atop hills and at some iconic settings, such as the Giants Causeway, The Cloughmore Stone, Carrickfergus Castle and the Splega Dam, in the Mountains of Mourne.

With the earliest services beginning at 6am (weather dependent of course), they vary in format involving praise, prayer, scripture readings and a short address. A tradition that goes back many generations. Some even offer a tasty breakfast afterwards.