Exciting events to keep stories alive in Mid and East Antrim

The ‘Keeping the Stories Alive’ programme will be delivered by the Dalriada Legends – a new group of professional storytellers and musicians founded by local citizens Karen Edwards, Vicky McFarland, Janice Witherspoon and Colin Urwin.

The group is facilitated and mentored by Place Solutions through DAERA’s pilot Rural Tourism Collaborative Experiences Programme 2021-2022, with the event series funded by Tourism NI’s Covid Market Led Product Development Programme 2021-2022.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, commended the work of Dalriada Legends in preserving what he described as “an important ancient tradition”.

L-R: Vicky McFarland, Karen Edwards, Mayor Cllr William McCaughey, Janice Witherspoon and Colin Urwin. The Four founding members of the Dalriada Legends.

He said: “Mid and East Antrim boasts centuries-old tales and folklore that make our Borough truly unique in Northern Ireland and a compelling destination for domestic and international tourists. The work of Dalriada Legends preserving this ancient tradition through their upcoming ‘Keeping the Stories Alive’ programme is highly commendable, and I wish them every success.

“I have every confidence that their series of events and experiences will prove to be a wonderful showcase of our enchanting history and mythology, to be enjoyed by young and old at range of special venues in our Borough. On behalf of Council, I extend my warm thanks to Tourism NI and DAERA for their support in enabling this rare celebration of culture and heritage to happen in Mid and East Antrim.”

Dalriada Legends founding member Vicky McFarland said: “Through beautifully crafted stories, recitations, music and songs, our programme of immersive events will take our guests on a journey across the ancient landscape of the Glens of Antrim and Causeway Coastal Route – a world of shipwrecks, battles and strange happenings, inhabited by infamous characters, fabled creatures, ghosts and fairies.”

Six events in total will be delivered by Dalriada Legends until April 2. They include: Saints & Scholars - A storytelling celebration of the sometimes wise and occasionally saintly characters from the Antrim Coast and Glens which will take place on March 17 from 19:30 – 21:00 at Bridge End Tavern, 1 Toberwine St, Glenarm; Stories on board an authentic steam train carriage on Saturday, March 19 at Whitehead; and, Twilight Myths on March 30 from 19:30 – 21:30 at 54-56 Harbour Rd. - Enjoy a delicious meal as you hear the ancient tales of the Fianna, the Tuatha de Dannan and the myths of the land.