First Portadown Mini 12th in three years will mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The parade, which begins at 7pm, will also mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It will stop at Bann Bridge for District officers and guests to place a wreath at the 1641 memorial in the Pleasure Gardens before continuing up the town to finish at Carleton Street Orange Hall. An invitation has been extended to all Brethren, Sisters and Juniors to attend.

The parade follows an afternoon of celebration by Portadown Heritage Tours at Carleton Street Orange Hall to mark the royal milestone.

Traditional bowler hats on parade at the Portadown Mini 12th parade in 2018. Picture: Tony Hendron

As well as a variety of activities for all the family, the community celebration will feature a ‘D Day Voices’ exhibition which examines what life was like for the men and women who played a part in the Second World War with interviews from the Somme Museum’s archive programme.

What route will the parade follow?

The parade will leave Carleton Street Orange Hall at 7pm and take the following route:

Carleton Street

Keeping The Beat...Portadown True Blues taking part int the Portadown Mini 12th parade in 2018. Picture: Tony Hendron

Church Street

Jervis Street

West Street

Market Street

High Street

Castle Street

Bridge Street

Edenderry

Bridge Street

High Street

Market Street

Church Street

Carleton Street

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected:

Millar Memorial

Edgarstown Accordion Band

Star of David Accordion

Mavemacullen Accordion Band

Pride of the Birches Accordion Band

Portadown True Blues Flute Band

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Goldsprings True Defenders

Drumderg Loyalist Flute Band

Ballymacall Flute Band

Hillhaven Flute Band