First Portadown Mini 12th in three years will mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The parade, which begins at 7pm, will also mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
It will stop at Bann Bridge for District officers and guests to place a wreath at the 1641 memorial in the Pleasure Gardens before continuing up the town to finish at Carleton Street Orange Hall. An invitation has been extended to all Brethren, Sisters and Juniors to attend.
The parade follows an afternoon of celebration by Portadown Heritage Tours at Carleton Street Orange Hall to mark the royal milestone.
As well as a variety of activities for all the family, the community celebration will feature a ‘D Day Voices’ exhibition which examines what life was like for the men and women who played a part in the Second World War with interviews from the Somme Museum’s archive programme.
What route will the parade follow?
The parade will leave Carleton Street Orange Hall at 7pm and take the following route:
Carleton Street
Church Street
Jervis Street
West Street
Market Street
High Street
Castle Street
Bridge Street
Edenderry
Bridge Street
High Street
Market Street
Church Street
Carleton Street
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected:
Millar Memorial
Edgarstown Accordion Band
Star of David Accordion
Mavemacullen Accordion Band
Pride of the Birches Accordion Band
Portadown True Blues Flute Band
Portadown Defenders Flute Band
Goldsprings True Defenders
Drumderg Loyalist Flute Band
Ballymacall Flute Band
Hillhaven Flute Band
