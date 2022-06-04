From fadge to gypes, new online guide to understanding Ulster-Scots words

Or maybe you’ve been called ‘an auld cod’ when you’ve played a prank on someone?

These are just two of the many phrases steeped in Ulster-Scots heritage that are in common use in many parts of Northern Ireland today.

Now a new online series, ‘A Word in Yer Lug’ is exploring Ulster-Scots words and phrases and their influence on modern day language.

Jane Veitch and Liam Logan visit the Gobbins to discover what would happen if they coped.

Produced by Macmillan Media in partnership with the Ulster-Scots Agency and with funding from Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund, the series takes a witty and informative look at the much-loved language.

Presented by seasoned broadcaster Jane Veitch and Ulster-Scots speaker Liam Logan ‘A Word in Yer Lug’ was filmed in different locations all over Northern Ireland, from the Grand Opera House to the Gobbins, from fishing in Lough Erne to fadge making in Cullybackey.

The locations are Castle Espie, Ark Open Farm, Arthurs Cottage, Lough Erne, Linen Museum, Ulster Aviation Museum, Donaghadee, Crawfordsburn County Park, The Somme Museum, The Grand Opera House, Whitehead Railway Station, The Gobbins, Belfast Castle, Titanic Belfast, St George’s Market, Londonderry Walls and the Sollus Centre.

Liam and Jane discuss words that are used in our everyday vocabulary and some that aren’t so well known.

Jane Veitch and Liam Logan visit Arthur’s Cottage to explore what a soda farl, dropped scone, fadge and slim are.

The series includes special guests such as May McFetridge who explores what phrases like ‘acting the gype’ really mean.

Meanwhile, a visit to the Somme Museum in Bangor uncovers a fascinating exploration of the word’s soldiers may have used during World War One.

With 20 short episodes, the series is an accessible and fun introduction to Ulster-Scots, showing the richness of the language and its unique descriptive capabilities.

Presenter of the series and Partner at Macmillan Media, Jane Veitch said: “A Word in Yer Lug takes a fond look at Ulster-Scots words and phrases and how they are used in our everyday language.

“Viewers are taken on a fascinating journey across Northern Ireland, visiting some historic sites and will learn much about how Ulster-Scots has shaped our language in the modern era. Many of the words and phrases we affectionately use today are derived from Ulster-Scots.

“We are proud to have worked with the Ulster-Scots Agency and grateful to Northern Ireland Screen for lending their support.”

Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund Executive, Heidi McAlpin added: “A Word in Yer Lug is a humorous foundation to learn the Ulster-Scots language.

“With a fresh and contemporary look at the dialect, this series explores how words are used to describe different scenarios in our everyday lives. We are very excited to promote the development of digital content like this and highlight the importance of the Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund by delving into its language, culture, and heritage.”