Dunloy Comhaltas organised Ceol le Chéile (Music Together) with the help of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Team. The inter-generational, bilingual community evening was filled with music, singing and dancing, ancient name writing and a performance by Comhaltas musicians.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said it was great to see people coming together through music and art: “It’s a great way to bring generations and communities together so they can learn from each other, passing on their knowledge and forming bonds, while enjoying a lovely night out in the process! Well done to everyone who was involved in organising this lovely event celebrating Irish culture.”

Presenter Colleen Tunney welcomed the audience as they listened and danced to the music. Ribbons, foils and shakers encouraged little musicians and dancers to make a colourful display, while Gráinne Dixon Art provided a selection of creative activities.

This was followed by Caelách Lavelle from ReelRobics North Coast, who provided a taster session and guided adults and children through some dance routines. Children from CCÉ Dún Lathaí and other branches performed tunes together with senior musicians, as they do every Wednesday.

Maureen Gaston of Dunloy Together said: “It was just fantastic to get all the wee ones involved and to perform together. All musicians started somewhere! We want to say Go raibh maith agaibh, a massive thanks to everyone who volunteered their time and skills to offer music and the Irish language and culture to local people, and everyone who attended the event.

“Thanks to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Team who supported this project, Daragh at Ó Maoláin for the photos, and Irish Language Development Officer Deirdre

Goodlad for her help and guidance in putting the show together.”

Dunloy Comhaltas meet during term time on Wednesdays at 7pm in St Joseph’s Primary School. For further information, check their Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/dunloycomhaltas

This project has received financial support from The Executive Office. For further information, contact Good Relations Officer Gerard McIlroy by telephoning 07517498458 or by emailing

1 . CULTURE All ages enjoy ReelRobics Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . CULTURE Grainne Dixon passing on her skills at the art table Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . CULTURE Caelách Lavelle and ReelRobics North Coast Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

4 . CULTURE Colleen Tunney, Martin Crawley, Melissa Hayes, Lisa Mc Guckian Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS BOROUGH COUNCIL