Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Getting geared up for the Lammas Fair with heavy horse show

The Lammas Fair heavy horse show will be held on Saturday, August 26, at Sheskburn House car park in Ballycastle.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST
Breige McGarry and Ann Stratton (Marie Curie), Brendan Butler (Heavy Horse Society) Sharon McLean (Marie Curie), Irvine Kane (North Antrim Vintage Club) and Moira Brown (Marie Curie_. Credit McAuley MultimediaBreige McGarry and Ann Stratton (Marie Curie), Brendan Butler (Heavy Horse Society) Sharon McLean (Marie Curie), Irvine Kane (North Antrim Vintage Club) and Moira Brown (Marie Curie_. Credit McAuley Multimedia
Breige McGarry and Ann Stratton (Marie Curie), Brendan Butler (Heavy Horse Society) Sharon McLean (Marie Curie), Irvine Kane (North Antrim Vintage Club) and Moira Brown (Marie Curie_. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Beginning at 11am in the Mary Street car park, there are two sections to the show with Clydesdales in one and traditional cobs in the other with a sub section for mini cobs.

The show is followed by a parade of the horses through the town. This will be followed by the inaugural 'Martin Gillan Memorial Tractor Run' with tractors and vintage cars travelling from Pat Mc Kiernan's field at Whitepark Road through Ballycastle to the Sheskburn House car park.

The event is organised by The North Antrim Vintage Club in memory of Martin, who along with the late Stanley Jamieson, ran both the horse show and the vintage vehicle run for many years. During both parades there will be a bucket collection for Marie Curie, a cause close to the hearts of both Martin and Stanley.

Related topics:Marie Curie