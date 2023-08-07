Beginning at 11am in the Mary Street car park, there are two sections to the show with Clydesdales in one and traditional cobs in the other with a sub section for mini cobs.
The show is followed by a parade of the horses through the town. This will be followed by the inaugural 'Martin Gillan Memorial Tractor Run' with tractors and vintage cars travelling from Pat Mc Kiernan's field at Whitepark Road through Ballycastle to the Sheskburn House car park.
The event is organised by The North Antrim Vintage Club in memory of Martin, who along with the late Stanley Jamieson, ran both the horse show and the vintage vehicle run for many years. During both parades there will be a bucket collection for Marie Curie, a cause close to the hearts of both Martin and Stanley.