Breige McGarry and Ann Stratton (Marie Curie), Brendan Butler (Heavy Horse Society) Sharon McLean (Marie Curie), Irvine Kane (North Antrim Vintage Club) and Moira Brown (Marie Curie_. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Beginning at 11am in the Mary Street car park, there are two sections to the show with Clydesdales in one and traditional cobs in the other with a sub section for mini cobs.

The show is followed by a parade of the horses through the town. This will be followed by the inaugural 'Martin Gillan Memorial Tractor Run' with tractors and vintage cars travelling from Pat Mc Kiernan's field at Whitepark Road through Ballycastle to the Sheskburn House car park.