Glynn community pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and hails the new King

Members of the Glynn community gathered recently to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:17 pm

Organised by Glynn Community Group, the tribute included a two-minute silence in memory of the late monarch.Roy Beggs MBE gave a short address about the Queen and offered condolences to the Royal Family.Mr Beggs also laid flowers on behalf of Glynn community at the Northern Ireland Centenary Stone flowerbed at the village’s War Memorial.

Schoolgirl Lily Swann also placed flowers at the memorial.

Roy Beggs MBE laying flowers at the NI Centenary Stone flowerbed.
Killyglen Orchestra played hymns.
A floral tribute to the Queen from Lily Swann.
