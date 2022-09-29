Glynn community pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and hails the new King
Members of the Glynn community gathered recently to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Organised by Glynn Community Group, the tribute included a two-minute silence in memory of the late monarch.Roy Beggs MBE gave a short address about the Queen and offered condolences to the Royal Family.Mr Beggs also laid flowers on behalf of Glynn community at the Northern Ireland Centenary Stone flowerbed at the village’s War Memorial.
Schoolgirl Lily Swann also placed flowers at the memorial.