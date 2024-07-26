Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The small Moravian village of Gracehill has become Northern Ireland’s first cultural World Heritage Site.

Gracehill, near Ballymena, was officially designated as a cultural World Heritage Site at the 46th World Heritage Committee of UNESCO held in New Delhi, India.

The only complete Moravian settlement in Ireland and Northern Ireland’s first designated Conservation Area, Gracehill is part of a Transnational Designation which also includes Moravian sites in the USA, Germany and Denmark.

The Moravian Church is one of the oldest Protestant denominations in Christianity.

Gracehill in County Antrim has been granted Cultural World Heritage Site status by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). Credit Gracehill Moravian Church

Gracehill is an early example of town planning “reflecting the timeless values of education, equality, industry, tolerance, and spirituality that have been at the heart of this community since 1759”.

Its intact core of historic listed buildings, Moravian Church, central Square, and burial ground or God’s Acre as it is known, featured in the nomination. Each of the settlements nominated demonstrate different phases in the development of Moravian planning. Gracehill stands out as having been constructed in a grid plan with a central square and a very clear and complete ‘gender axis’.

Gracehill is historically renowned for its principles of religious and political tolerance, neutrality, and reconciliation, first manifested significantly during the United Irishmen’s Rebellion of 1798 when Gracehill was seen as a place of refuge for all.

Bishop Sarah Groves, Gracehill Moravian Church, said she was “thrilled that the significance of the Moravian Church internationally and its culture, history and heritage have been recognised by the World Heritage Committee.

"For Gracehill it shows that what we have in terms of our history, buildings, layout and archives and, also in our living culture and faith is of local, regional and international importance. World Heritage status gives Gracehill the protection it deserves and will enable us to develop our research and international links further,” said Bishop Groves.

Dr David Johnston, Chair of Gracehill Trust, who attended the World Heritage Session in India, said: “The prize of a cultural World Heritage listing is a huge good news story for Northern Ireland as a whole, something that everyone can share in and be proud of, with the potential to promote understanding and reconciliation and bring social, economic and cultural benefits right across the region now and for generations to come.

"We are fortunate and thankful to have had the enthusiastic support of the whole community, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the Northern Ireland Department for Communities and the UK Department of Culture, Media and Sport as well as the wholehearted and unstinting backing of our international partners.”

Alderman Beth Adger MBE, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, said: “This is absolutely wonderful news and a historic time for Gracehill, Mid and East Antrim, and indeed all of Northern Ireland.

“This landmark World Heritage Status for the only complete Moravian Settlement in Ireland will bring tremendous benefits to Mid and East Antrim by considerably raising the global profile of the Borough, supporting the local economy and positively impacting on education, quality of life and civic pride.