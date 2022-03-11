Hear the ‘Echoes of the Causeway’ with new heritage trail smartphone app

Developed by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Museum Services in partnership with Ulster University and Big Telly Theatre Company, the free app allows visitors to experience the sights, sounds and secrets which exist off the beaten track as they explore some of our less well-known sites.

Featuring eight separate locations, the app includes new photographs, interactive experiences and exclusive dramatic audio pieces created by writers Moyra Donaldson, Dominic Montague, Claire Savage and Jane Talbot.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “Causeway Coast and Glens has an incredibly rich culture, and this new heritage trail app is a wonderful way to explore our incredible places and their history in an exciting new way.

Pictured at Gortmore View Point for the launch of the new Echoes of the Causeway Coast heritage trail smartphone app are, front row, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, Council’s Museum Services Engagement Officer Nic Wright, and back row, Claire Savage (writer), Dr Helen Jackson (Ulster University), Collette Quigley and Linda McCracken (Big Telly), Council’s Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle and Moyra Donaldson (writer)

“From Kinbane to King’s Fort and Lig na Paiste to Lissanduff, this heritage trail celebrates the hidden gems of the Causeway Coast and Glens through their folklore, archaeology and history. It’s a very welcome addition to the incredible experiences waiting for everyone in the Borough and preserves the story of our past for today’s visitors.”

App users can also avail of accessibility information for each site, along with details about local facilities, nearby places of interest and instructions about how to get there. The locations have been specially selected to offer something for everyone, from the relaxed to the more adventurous.

To coincide with the launch, photographs of the app’s breath-taking scenery, captured by photographer Martin McKenna, are now on display in a new exhibition at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

The free ‘Echoes of the Causeway’ app is available to download now at Google Play for android devices, or through the App Store for iOS. For more information, visit the Northern Ireland Community Archive website www.niarchive.org/echoes