History of Coleraine FC talk by Hunter

Hunter McClelland was born in Coleraine, in a year when Coleraine played in an Irish Cup final and grew up in Limavady, where he went on to be a mathematics teacher for many years.

With a keen interest in football, he was Chairman of a Garvagh/Kilrea Supporters Club for eleven years.

Hunter saw his first Coleraine game one Boxing Day, in a year of big snow, and has gone on to hold many roles at Coleraine FC since that day including Secretary and Matchday Secretary.

A Sports Journalist from Ukraine, who has connections with Dynamo Kiev (Coleraine's first ever opponents in Europe - 1965) came to Coleraine Showgrounds recently to do a film interview with Hunter McClelland on that historic game. In the photo are Johnny McCurdy and Ivan Murray (who played that game) and Freddie Monahan, who also attended the match. Photo by Clement Dealey

He is currently Vice President, Club historian and statistician and produced the matchday programme for many years.

In December 2019 Hunter was instrumental in the publishing of ‘A New History of Coleraine FC’.

It is difficult to imagine anyone more qualified to give this talk than Hunter McClelland. The talk will cover all aspects of Coleraine FC including its formation, managers, players, standout games, memorable goals and trophies.

The talk is from 7.30pm-8.30pm on Tuesday, January 18 via Zoom. Coleraine Historical Society members will receive an e-mail Zoom invitation from Chair Geoff Warke.