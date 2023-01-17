Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Team is marking Holocaust Memorial Day with an exhibition in Ballycastle.

The display will be open to the public in Sheskburn House from January 25 until February 1, Monday – Friday 9.30am – 4.30pm.

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on January 27, coinciding with the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp. It encourages remembrance in a world scarred by genocide, reflecting the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups and during more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The theme for this year is Ordinary People, with genocide facilitated by ordinary people who turn a blind eye, believe propaganda and join murderous regimes. Those who are persecuted, oppressed, and murdered in genocide aren’t persecuted because of crimes they’ve committed – they are persecuted simply because they are ordinary people who belong to a particular group.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council Borough Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “The theme prompts us to consider how ordinary people can play a bigger part than we might imagine in speaking out and challenging prejudice today."

Ordinary people were perpetrators, bystanders, rescuers, witnesses – and ordinary people were victims. There were also ordinary people who made brave decisions to rescue, to hide or to stand up.

“It is important that we continue to remember the terrible events that led to the deaths of so many innocent people during the Holocaust.”

A virtual exhibition is available here https://niarchive.org/resources/?fwp_project=holocaust-memorial-day .