In pictures: a memorable day as thousands celebrated NI centenary

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s Northern Ireland CentenNIal Parade had been postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
Taking part in the parade from Stormont to Belast city centre were brethren from across the jurisdiction of the Grand Lodge of Ireland, along with members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution, the Independent Orange Order, The Apprentice Boys of Derry, the Royal Arch Purple Chapter and visiting brethren from England and Scotland.
More than 130 bands also took part with the streets along the parade route packed with spectators.
