The match was held on ground kindly donated by James Black, Carey.
The ploughing match, which is steeped in over 100 years of history, is believed to be the only all-horse ploughing match still being held in Ireland today and attracts competitors from all over Ireland and beyond.
Joanne O'Neill pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day Ploughing Match Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Paddy Gillan and friends pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day Ploughing Match Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
