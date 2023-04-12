Register
In pictures: Ballycastle Museum re-opens

Ballycastle Museum was re-opened earlier this week by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace.

By Una Culkin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Members of the Friends of the Museum group were present along with the public and some international visitors. Traditional musicians entertained those present at the event.

The Museum is housed in the listed 18th century courthouse on Castle Street and market building in the town.

Sarah Calin from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council with her son Jack pictured at the opening of Ballycastle Museum on Castle Street

1. Museum

Sarah Calin from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council with her son Jack pictured at the opening of Ballycastle Museum on Castle Street Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace with James McCurdy and Rodger Perritt pictured at the opening of Ballycastle Museum on Saturday

2. Museum

Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace with James McCurdy and Rodger Perritt pictured at the opening of Ballycastle Museum on Saturday Photo: s

Rachel Archibald from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council pictured at the opening of Ballycastle Museum

3. Museum

Rachel Archibald from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council pictured at the opening of Ballycastle Museum Photo: s

Pictured at the opening of Ballycastle Museum

4. Museum

Pictured at the opening of Ballycastle Museum Photo: s

