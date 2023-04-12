In pictures: Ballycastle Museum re-opens
Ballycastle Museum was re-opened earlier this week by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST
Members of the Friends of the Museum group were present along with the public and some international visitors. Traditional musicians entertained those present at the event.
The Museum is housed in the listed 18th century courthouse on Castle Street and market building in the town.
